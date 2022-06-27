3 shot, 3 stabbed and police sergeant wounded in separate attacks overnight in Lake View

Three people were shot, three people were stabbed and a Chicago police sergeant was wounded in separate attacks hours apart overnight in the Lake View neighborhood.

The police sergeant was taking a person into custody around 8:33 p.m. Sunday when he was punched in the head by a 21-year-old woman in the 3300 block of North Clark Street, officials said.

The woman was arrested the sergeant was taken to a local hospital for ear and hand pain. Charges are pending

Roughly three hours later, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with two other women and a man in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

The woman pulled out a knife and began swinging it at the group, police said.

A 28-year-old woman suffered stab wounds to the chest, arm and back. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed once in the back a 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the buttocks, police said. They were both taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gunfire broke out around 1:27 a.m. striking two men and a woman in the 3100 block of North Clark Street.

A 46-year-old woman was shot once in the abdomen and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Two men, ages 30 and 37, were both shot in the leg and taken to local hospitals in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.