Lake Villa head-on crash kills one, leaves another critically injured

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash in Lake Villa Friday night.

The Lake County Sheriff's office says a 74-year-old man driving a GMC Acadia northbound on Route 59 veered into the southbound lanes and stuck a Kia Sorento head-on just before 10 p.m.

The driver of the Kia, a 73-year-old man of Ingleside was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injures and pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the GMC remains at the hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Witnesses reported the GMC was swerving prior to the crash. The Sheriff says it is not clear why the driver switched lanes.

Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash, however, the incident remains under investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy for the driver of the Kia.