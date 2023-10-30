Search underway for missing hunter in Lake County

A search is underway for a 60-year-old man who went missing while hunting near Fourth Lake in unincorporated Lake Villa on Monday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office found the man's boat and personal belongings at his duck blind near Fourth Lake. However, the man himself remains unaccounted for.

In an effort to locate the missing hunter, police are conducting a thorough search of the marshy area surrounding the lake and the lake itself.

To assist in the search, crews have called upon sonar equipment, hoping it will aid in the efforts to locate the individual.

The investigation is ongoing.