Lake Zurich priest reinstated after investigation into alleged sexual abuse of minor

A pastor in Lake Zurich is back on the job.

Rev. David Ryan has been reinstated as a pastor at St. Francis de Sales Parish and School after a panel found no evidence he sexually abused a minor.

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced the lack of evidence over the weekend.

The pastor stepped aside last September after he was accused of sexually abusing minors for a third time.

He was investigated twice in the last three years but was cleared to return.