Lake Zurich school closed Monday after early morning fire

Classes were canceled at a Lake Zurich elementary school Monday after a fire broke out in a classroom.

The fire started about 5:30 a.m. at May Whitney Elementary School, 100 Church St. in Lake Zurich, according to the Lake Zurich Fire Department and a statement posted to the school’s website.

The fire has since been put out, but school was canceled for the day due to smoke in the building and ongoing cleanup efforts, according to school officials. School staff should report to the Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 administration building.

Fire officials did not immediately provide additional details about the blaze.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF CHICAGO-AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS