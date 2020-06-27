Lakemoor man gets 4 years for sexual assault

article

A northwest suburban man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexual assault.

McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt sentenced 28-year-old Kevin Graf to the prison term followed by three years of supervised release, according to a statement from the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office.

Graf, who lives in Lakemoor, was charged with criminal sexual assault in 2018 and found guilty after a bench trial in February, according to prosecutors and court records. He remains held at the McHenry County Jail.

He will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole and must register for life as a sex offender, prosecutors said.