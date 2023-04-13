Lane Tech, DEA partner up to highlight the dangers of fentanyl

Lane Tech High School has formed a partnership with the DEA to teach students about the dangers of fentanyl.

The much-needed conversation is about one of the most recent, drug threats and an opportunity to put students' data analysis skills to work.

Drug dealers are using fentanyl and now, Tranq, as an additive to stretch their product and profits. They add it to everything from cocaine to heroin.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On Thursday, Lane Tech seniors heard from a parent who lost his 22-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning. The students said even their early analysis of DEA data has been eye-opening.

"What was most shocking to me was the amount of people in the general community that have been affected by it. I was talking with a friend just the other day and he was talking about how one of his friends had had a stroke in school and it was because he had taken a pill that had fentanyl in it," one student said.

The partnership will launch a project in which the students analyze DEA data on the dangerous drug.

Lane tech senior Lani Wo said the students are looking at where fentanyl comes from, and which communities are most impacted.