Lanes to close on Van Buren Street Wednesday for Greektown monument construction

Rush hour commuters should expect lane closures on Van Buren Street starting Wednesday as a monument is installed at the new Elysian Field site in Greektown.

The “decorative Greektown monument” will stand at the southeast corner of Halsted and Van Buren streets, where the Elysian Field green space is being built as part of the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

To make room for the monument’s installation, eastbound lanes on Van Buren Street will be closed between Halsted and Des Plaines streets from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting Wednesday and lasting until Friday, Sept. 27, IDOT said. The designated bus lane will remain open to accommodate westbound traffic.

Eastbound traffic on Van Buren will be redirected south onto Halsted Street, east on Harrison Street and north on Jefferson Street before returning to Van Buren, IDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.