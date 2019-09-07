Lanes will be closed overnight on Eisenhower due to construction

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on the Eisenhower Expressway will cause overnight lane closures starting Wednesday in west suburban Bellwood.

In an effort to improve drainage on Interstate 290, IDOT will be closing lanes on the expressway at 31st Avenue.

The closure will occur as early at 10 p.m. and end as late as 8 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays during these times and are urged to pay attention to workers and signage in the work zones and to obey posted speed limits, the department said. Work should be completed by the end of November.