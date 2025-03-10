Lansing man charged with fatally shooting woman in Walmart parking lot

The Brief A 40-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in a Walmart parking lot in Lansing. The victim, 66-year-old Victoria L. Olson, was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon and later died at a hospital. The suspect, Adebowale A. Oyelekan, is in custody and awaiting his first court appearance.



A 40-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing Saturday afternoon is in custody.

Adebowale A. Oyelekan, of Lansing, has been charged with the first-degree murder of 66-year-old Victoria L. Olson, of Thornton, according to a statement from Lansing police.

The backstory:

Lansing police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:45 p.m. in the 17000 block of Torrence Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Olson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Olson was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, where she later died, police said.

Adebowale A. Oyelekan

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing by Lansing police, the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Lansing police at 708-895-7150.

What's next:

Oyelekan is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Markham, but the date of the hearing was not immediately available.