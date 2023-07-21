Largest all-electric U.S. plant unveiled in Joliet, boosting EV production and job opportunities in Illinois

A special opening celebration took place in Joliet on Friday for the largest all-electric U.S. plant for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle production, and the expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing in the state of Illinois.

Lion Electric's new 900,000 square-foot facility is expected to significantly increase EV capability in the state and create an estimated 1,400 jobs in the county.

Fresh off his trip overseas where he met with leaders to strengthen trade ties between Illinois and the U.K., Governor JB Pritzker was on hand to continue pressing his plan to transform Illinois into an electric vehicle hub.

"The state of Illinois is putting itself on the map internationally, and the world is taking notice, so it's altogether fitting and praiseworthy to celebrate today with this fantastic milestone from one of the most innovative zero-emission vehicle manufacturers in the world – Lion Electric," Pritzker said.

The facility in Joliet is set to become the largest producer of electric buses and commercial vehicles in the nation.