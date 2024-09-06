Expand / Collapse search

Larry Hoover to have video hearing instead of court appearance in Chicago

By FOX 32 News
Published  September 6, 2024 4:22pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Larry Hoover to have video hearing instead of court appearance in Chicago

Larry Hoover, the notorious gang kingpin, will not return to Chicago for a court appearance. Instead, a judge has decided to conduct a video hearing later this month.

CHICAGO - Larry Hoover, the notorious gang kingpin, will not return to Chicago for a court appearance. Instead, a judge has decided to conduct a video hearing later this month.

Hoover has been incarcerated at the federal supermax prison in Colorado for several years.

His attorneys noted that the upcoming hearing would have marked Hoover's first opportunity since the late 1990s—other than medical visits—to leave the infamous prison.

Hoover is a co-founder of the Gangster Disciples street gang.

RELATED: Larry Hoover tries again for sentencing break, says he wants 'nothing to do' with Gangster Disciples