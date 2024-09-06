Larry Hoover to have video hearing instead of court appearance in Chicago

The Brief Larry Hoover will not return to Chicago for a court appearance. Instead, a judge opted for Hoover to have a video hearing later this month. The upcoming hearing would have marked Hoover's first opportunity since the late 1990s to leave the supermax prison in Colorado.



Larry Hoover, the notorious gang kingpin, will not return to Chicago for a court appearance. Instead, a judge has decided to conduct a video hearing later this month.

Hoover has been incarcerated at the federal supermax prison in Colorado for several years.

His attorneys noted that the upcoming hearing would have marked Hoover's first opportunity since the late 1990s—other than medical visits—to leave the infamous prison.

Hoover is a co-founder of the Gangster Disciples street gang.

