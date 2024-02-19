Latanesha Thomas: Chicago girl, 15, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Latanesha Thomas was last seen on Feb. 15 in the 6100 block of S. Rhodes Avenue in Woodlawn. She was wearing a black sweater and khaki pants.

Police say Thomas frequents the Englewood neighborhood. She's described as a Black girl with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.