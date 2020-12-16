Late model vehicles carjacked in West Side neighborhoods: police

Police are warning residents of three carjackings targeting late model vehicles on the West Side.

In each incident victims are approached by three males in a black Mercedes SUV with tinted windows who pulled up to them, flash guns and demand their late model vehicles, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard, in the 3900 block of West Madison Street and in the 100 block of North Halsted Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.