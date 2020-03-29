Latest Cook County coronavirus victims range in age from 51 to 94

The Cook County medical examiner confirmed Sunday that eight more people have died of the coronavirus after completing the day’s autopsies, bringing the county’s total to 40 deaths.

Luiva Ogorodnik, 84, and Feliks Ogorodnik, 88, both died Saturday at Glenbrook Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. The pair lived at the same address in Skokie.

Luiva Ogorodnik died of pneumonia due to COVID-19, with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity contributing, the medical examiner’s office said. Feliks Ogorodnik died of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19, with cardiovascular disease playing a role.

A Homewood woman, 74-year-old Barbara Hetch, died Saturday at South Suburban Hospital of pneumonia due to COVID-19, the medical examiner’s office said. Diabetes contributed to her death.

Terrance Marshall, a 51-year-old Lawndale man, died Friday at Mt. Sinai Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. The cause of death was multifocal pneumonia due to COVID-19, with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma and obesity also contributing.

Juan Avila, 76, of Little Village, died Saturday at Mt. Sinai Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. He died of pneumonia due to COVID-19, with cardiovascular disease also factoring into his death.

A Burnham man, 63-year-old Darrol Mack, died Saturday at Franciscan St. James Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. He also died of pneumonia caused by COVID-19, with cardiovascular disease and diabetes playing a role.

Frances Hughes, a 78-year-old Harvey woman, died Saturday at Ingalls Memorial Hospital of pneumonia due to COVID-19, the medical examiner’s office said. She had an obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, all of which contributed to her death.

James Gettings, 94, of Flossmoor, died Sunday at South Suburban Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. He died of pneumonia due to COVID-19, with cardiovascular disease and diabetes contributing.

The eight deaths come as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced over 1,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday across Illinois, with 18 people dying.