Latest winter storm expected to blanket Chicago with up to 5 inches of snow by Sunday morning

The Chicago area could see up to 5 inches of snow between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory, which covers northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois, goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and extends through 9 a.m. Sunday, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to drop from 29 degrees to about 15 degrees Saturday night, with winds gusting around 15 mph, the weather service said.

Sunday’s snowfall is expected to taper off by 9 a.m., with clouds gradually clearing — but wind chill readings could remain in the single digits.

The storm could bring with it between two and five inches of snow, slick and slippery roads and reduced visibility, the weather service said. Lake and Porter counties in Indiana could see even more due to lake effect snow.