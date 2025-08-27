Thief targets coins from laundry, vending machines on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Chicago police are warning residents after a string of burglaries in Oakland and Bronzeville apartment buildings. The incidents happened multiple times in August on South Lake Park Avenue, East 41st Place and East 43rd Street. Police described the suspect as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-9 tall, weighing 160 to 175 pounds.



Police are warning residents about a string of recent burglaries targeting laundry and vending machines in apartment buildings in South Side neighborhoods.

What we know:

In each case, the burglar forced his way into a building before breaking into vending and laundry machines to steal coins, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue between Aug. at 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 6 at noon

3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue on Aug. 9 at 5:30 a.m.

3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue on Aug. 10 at 5:20 a.m.

1000 block of East 41st Place on Aug. 11 at 4:20 a.m.

1000 block of East 41st Place on Aug. 15 at 5:20 a.m.

400 block of East 43rd Street on Aug. 23 at 6:30 a.m.

1000 block of East 41st Place on Monday at 9 a.m.

The suspect was described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-9 and weighing between 160 and 175 pounds, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.