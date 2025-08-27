Thief targets coins from laundry, vending machines on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents about a string of recent burglaries targeting laundry and vending machines in apartment buildings in South Side neighborhoods.
What we know:
In each case, the burglar forced his way into a building before breaking into vending and laundry machines to steal coins, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
- 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue between Aug. at 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 6 at noon
- 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue on Aug. 9 at 5:30 a.m.
- 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue on Aug. 10 at 5:20 a.m.
- 1000 block of East 41st Place on Aug. 11 at 4:20 a.m.
- 1000 block of East 41st Place on Aug. 15 at 5:20 a.m.
- 400 block of East 43rd Street on Aug. 23 at 6:30 a.m.
- 1000 block of East 41st Place on Monday at 9 a.m.
The suspect was described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-9 and weighing between 160 and 175 pounds, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.