2 police officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin

Two police officers were killed during a traffic stop in Barron County in western Wisconsin Saturday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

At approximately 3:38 p.m. Saturday, a Chetek police officer conducted a traffic stop during which gunfire was exchanged. A Chetek police officer and a Cameron police officer were pronounced dead at the scene. The person involved in the shooting was taken to the hospital, where they later died, according to a press release from the DOJ.

Law enforcement support

Wisconsin's law enforcement agencies have been posting their support on Facebook about the incident.

"It is with heavy hearts, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today. Rest easy brothers, we have the watch from here," the department posted on Facebook Saturday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and DOJ are leading the investigation into the "officer involved critical incident." The DOJ said there is no threat to the public.

There is a heavy police presence as of 9:11 p.m., and the Wisconsin State Patrol is directing traffic away from the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.