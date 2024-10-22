2 seriously wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

Two men were shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The men, 18 and 23, were standing on the sidewalk around 9:50 p.m. when a sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said.

The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen while the 23-year-old was shot in the back. They were both treated at the scene and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in serious condition, according to Chicago police.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.