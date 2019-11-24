Lawndale residents warned after several homes are burglarized

Lawndale residents are on alert after a string of recent home burglaries in the West Side neighborhood.

In each incident, someone forced their way into the home and stole property from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened at all hours of the day between Nov. 7 and Nov. 16 in:

The 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard;

The 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue;

The 1500 block of South Trumbull Avenue; and

The 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

Police did not offer a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.