A teenage boy was shot while riding his bike on Chicago's West Side Tuesday night.

Around 8:28 p.m., the 17-year-old was riding his bicycle through an alley in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police.

He was struck in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.