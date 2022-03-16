Lawsuit accuses ex-Chicago Police Supt. Phil Cline of lying under oath

A new lawsuit targets former Chicago Police Superintendent Phil Cline, accusing him of lying under oath.

A motion filed Wednesday in the case of Robert Smith accuses Cline, who was a lieutenant at the time, of lying when he said Smith confessed to him hours after the crime.

Smith is now 73-years-old. He served 33 years in prison for double murder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Cline told the Chicago Tribune that if Smith gets any money, it would be a gross miscarriage of justice.