Lawsuit alleges child rape by figure skating coach at Darien Sportsplex

A scathing lawsuit has been filed against the Darien Park District, US Figure Skating, and MA Figure Skating Academy, alleging that a young girl was raped and inappropriately touched by her figure skating coach.

The alleged victim was a child when the abuse happened and is still a minor. The lawsuit was filed in Cook County and named the figure skating coach and other coaching staff who should have been aware of the crimes.

The Park District owns the Darien Sportsplex where the assaults allegedly took place. Lawyers say the coach was permitted into spaces with the young victim that were not in public view.

"Sometime between 2016 and 2018, our client was raped. We also know that during that time period leading up to the actual rape, she was also the victim of inappropriate touching by the perpetrator and it happened on more than one instance, and it happened in the public view of other individuals while the rape happened outside of the view of others," said Allyson West, attorney for Hale & Monico.

Attorney Gina Madden is legal counsel for the Park District. She released this statement in response to the lawsuit, saying in part:

"…please be further advised that the safety of the patrons and staff are of the utmost importance to the Darien Park District. The Park District has only recently been made aware of the lawsuit and will be reviewing the allegations. The Park District does not comment on pending litigation…"

The legal team wants the case to go to trial.

In 2022, in DuPage County, charges were declined against the coach.