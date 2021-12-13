Leaders, lawmakers condemn city's rash of gun violence: 'Chicago is sick of it'

This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years for gun violence in Chicago history and that had a group of lawmakers law enforcement and public health officials examining the problem at a hearing Monday at the Dirksen Federal Building.

The meeting was led by Sen. Dick Durbin, and there was no shortage of examples of recent gun violence.

Rep. Mike Quigley summed it up this way: "We're all sick of it. Chicago is sick of it. "

Rep. Danny Davis told the story of losing his own grandson who was shot and killed In a dispute over borrowed clothing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Rep. Jan Schawowsky talked about the loss of 17-year-old high school senior Carl Dennison killed in Evanston.

Rep Robin Kelly remembered teenager Kevin Tinker, and his mother, Delisa Tucker, killed in the same spot two days apart.

Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia spoke of a man who was shot and killed in front of his home from where he has since heard dozens of gunshots.

"When our children have to learn to hide from bullets before they learn to tie their shoes [it's gone too far]," said Garcia said.

The focus turned to combating the gun trafficking that the lawmakers say brings the bulk of Chicago's illegal guns here from Indiana and Wisconsin. Guns that are being used to kill too many Chicagoans.

"Everyday killings don't get the attention of mass shootings," Kelly said. "This slow-motion massacre cannot continue."

Governor JB Pritzker was applauded for declaring gun violence a public health crisis in Illinois.

Debra Houry from the CDC testified that "violence can change the way a child's brain develops... And underscores the long-lasting affects on our most vulnerable: children."

Advertisement

The hearing also looked at violence prevention strategies and efforts to coordinate with other government and community stakeholders.