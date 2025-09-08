At least 5 detained in ICE operations on Chicago’s Southwest Side, alderman says

The Brief ICE operations are increasing in Chicago, with at least five detentions reported Sunday on the Southwest Side. Ald. Jeylu Gutierrez called the raids "shameful" and urged residents to know their rights and document encounters. Officials shared the Family Support Hotline: 855-435-7693.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations are ramping up across the City of Chicago, as promised by the Trump administration.

One Southwest Side official is calling the escalation "shameful."

What we know:

According to 14th Ward Ald. Jeylu Gutierrez, federal immigration officers are targeting the Southwest Side.

Gutierrez said at least five people were detained by ICE on Sunday — three in her ward and two outside the 14th Ward.

One of those detained, she said, is a well-known flower vendor who was taken into custody near Pulaski Road and Archer Avenue while working. Another person was detained while waiting for a bus, Gutierrez said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Alongside other officials and community advocates, Gutierrez is reminding Chicagoans of their rights and urging the public to document what they see.

"This was never about arresting the worst of the worst. It's been about terrorizing our communities. But we will not be intimidated. These terrorists are not welcome in our community. Our community is aware that we have rights and we will continue to exercise them," she said.

What's next:

Officials are asking residents to save the Family Support Hotline number to access assistance and report ICE sightings.

That number is 1-855-435-7693.

RELATED: ICE's Operation Midway Blitz to target undocumented immigrants in Chicago area