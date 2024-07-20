At least 7 armed robberies reported on South, West Sides within one hour: Chicago police warn

Chicago police issued a warning to South and West Side residents Saturday after a recent string of armed robberies in the area.

According to a community alert issued by police, two male offenders between the ages of 18 and 30 years old have been approaching people on the street, armed with handguns, and demanding their belongings.

The offenders are reported to be wearing all black clothing with black ski masks. They were roughly 5'8" to 5'10" tall and weighed 130 to 170 pounds.

The robberies occurred between 4:25 a.m. and 5:25 a.m. on July 19. The incidents were reported in the following locations:

4300 block of South Mozart Street at 4:25 and 4:30 a.m.

5000 block of South Hoyne Avenue at 4:50 a.m.

5700 block of South Campbell Avenue at 5 a.m.

6600 block of South Campbell Avenue at 5:08 a.m.

5500 block of South Fairfield Avenue at 5:15 a.m.

4700 block of South Lavergne Avenue at 5:25 a.m.

The offenders were seen fleeing the scene in a black SUV, a gray Jeep Cherokee, and a gray Infiniti with unknown Indiana license plates.

Chicago police urged residents to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately. Residents were also advised to avoid walking alone at night, especially in poorly lit areas.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department's anonymous tip line at (312) CPD-TIP.