LeClaire Courts woman charged with pepper-spraying police officer

A LeClaire Courts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly pepper-spraying a police officer during civil unrest following the police-shooting of a man in Englewood in August.

Tayah Washington, 20, was charged with one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, Chicago police said.

Washington allegedly pepper-sprayed an officer during an arrest on Aug. 10, police said. She was taken into custody Wednesday after detectives reviewed surveillance video of the incident.

Police said the incident happened during day of widespread unrest in which hundreds of people looted downtown after a man was shot by police in Englewood, but did not provide the exact location.

Washington remains in custody on $50,000 bail and is due back in court Oct. 14, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office and court records.