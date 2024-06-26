LEGO convention coming to Chicago suburb this fall
WHEATON, Ill. - All the bricks have aligned for a LEGO convention to come to the Chicago area this September.
The Chicagoland Brick Convention will take place on Sept. 28-29 at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton.
Professional LEGO artists will display their creations and meet with fans and LEGO celebrities will be on-hand for meet-and-greets.
Attendees will also be able to make their own LEGO designs in the Construction Zone. Other brick-based attractions include:
- LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors
- Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
- Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
- Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite
- Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
- Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders
A portion of ticket sales will go to the nonprofit Creations for Charity, an organization that gives LEGO sets to underprivileged children during the holidays.
Tickets are listed at $14.99 and are expected to sell out this week, according to organizers. To buy tickets and access more information, check out the Brick Convention's website.