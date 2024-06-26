LEGO convention coming to Chicago suburb this fall

article

All the bricks have aligned for a LEGO convention to come to the Chicago area this September.

The Chicagoland Brick Convention will take place on Sept. 28-29 at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Professional LEGO artists will display their creations and meet with fans and LEGO celebrities will be on-hand for meet-and-greets.

Attendees will also be able to make their own LEGO designs in the Construction Zone. Other brick-based attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

A portion of ticket sales will go to the nonprofit Creations for Charity, an organization that gives LEGO sets to underprivileged children during the holidays.

Tickets are listed at $14.99 and are expected to sell out this week, according to organizers. To buy tickets and access more information, check out the Brick Convention's website.