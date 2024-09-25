Lemont police searching for missing 14-year-old girls

The Brief Two 14-year-old girls are missing after leaving Timberline Knolls Treatment Facility in Lemont. The girls were last seen near Copper Ridge Subdivision on Tuesday night. Lemont Police are asking for the public's help in locating them.



Police are asking for the public's help in locating two 14-year-old girls who ran away from Timberline Knolls, a treatment facility in Lemont.

The girls, Andria and Chloe, were last spotted near the Copper Ridge Subdivision on Tuesday night.

According to police, Andria was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and possibly slippers. Chloe was dressed in a yellow shirt, black pants, and possibly slippers. Police believe both girls may have brought a change of clothes with them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lemont Police Department at 630-257-2229 and ask for investigations.