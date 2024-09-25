Lemont police searching for missing 14-year-old girls
LEMONT, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating two 14-year-old girls who ran away from Timberline Knolls, a treatment facility in Lemont.
The girls, Andria and Chloe, were last spotted near the Copper Ridge Subdivision on Tuesday night.
According to police, Andria was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and possibly slippers. Chloe was dressed in a yellow shirt, black pants, and possibly slippers. Police believe both girls may have brought a change of clothes with them.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lemont Police Department at 630-257-2229 and ask for investigations.