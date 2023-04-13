Leyla Brown: 15-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months.

Leyla Brown was last seen on Feb. 20, 2023, in the 4500 block of South Cicero Ave. in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

She was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black gym shoes.

Brown is described as a Black-Hispanic girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-11 and weighing 120 pounds.

Leyla Brown | Chicago Police Department

Police say she has a tattoo of a cross on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.