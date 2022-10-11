Libertyville police, fire respond to house fire, explosion

Libertyville officials responded to a report of an explosion and house fire Monday night.

At about 6:40 p.m., Libertyville police and fire officials responded to a call of an explosion and structure fire at a residence located at 592 E. Golf Rd.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and searched the residence, officials said.

The residence was unoccupied.

Roadways surrounding the area were temporarily shut down.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Liberty Police Department, the Liberty Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

No additional information was provided by police.