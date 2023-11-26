Library of Congress launches initiative to immortalize memories of Illinois veterans

A new project is collecting the history of Illinois' veterans to make sure their stories live on.

It’s part of an effort by the Library of Congress, called the Illinois Veterans History Project.

The statewide initiative collects, preserves and makes first-hand recollections of veterans who served in all five military branches accessible.

Those who are interested in the project can submit an entry at ilsos.gov/veteranshistoryproject.

Personal stories will be put on display and submissions can be searched by a veteran's name, hometown and the war they fought in.