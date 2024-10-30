Chicago weather: Halloween will start with rain, storms and high winds

A strong storm system will move into the Chicago area tonight, bringing rain, storms and gusty winds for Halloween.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday for westerly wind gusts as high as 45 mph. The Advisory includes McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, and northern Will Counties.

Showers and storms will move into the area in the early morning hours of Thursday, ahead of a strong cold front that will bring falling temperatures on Halloween. While the overall severe threat appears low, there is a small chance for an isolated strong or severe storm tomorrow morning.

Rain and storms will move out of the area by midday, and then we'll see decreasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Trick-or-treaters should be prepared for temperatures falling through the 50s with westerly winds gusting as high as 40-45 mph.

Sunshine returns on Friday with seasonably cool temperatures in the mid 50s. Slightly warmer air will arrive for the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies.

Another round of rain will arrive Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Sunday, then upper 60s to near 70 degrees early next workweek.