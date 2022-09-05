Lightfoot asks for donations to help migrants relocated to Chicago from Texas

As more migrants arrive from Texas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking for donations to help them settle in the Chicago area.

About 50 migrants arrived Sunday night, following the arrival of about 75 others last week.

Items on the mayor's wish list include baby items, clothing and shoes for all ages, and reusable bags like suitcases and duffel bags.

No used items will be accepted.

The city is also seeking volunteers to help welcome migrants to the city.

The latest group is mostly families with children.

The original group was made up mostly of individuals from Venezuela, but it’s unclear where the latest individuals are from.

Mayor Lightfoot remains critical of how Texas has handled the bus trips, saying Governor Greg Abbot is treating these individuals no better than cargo.

"We have yet to hear from anybody in an official capacity from Texas. That's unacceptable. We're talking about human beings lives, who themselves have gone through an incredible journey just to get to the United States. I think the decent human thing to do is to cooperate and collaborate," Lightfoot said.

If you're interested in helping, you can find more information online at Chicago.gov/support.