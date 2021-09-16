Lightfoot breaks ground on Casa Durango, affordable housing development in Pilsen

Work is beginning on a new housing project in Pilsen on the West Side.

The groundbreaking was held for the Resurrection Project's new affordable space called Casa Durango.

The space on Racine Avenue and Ashland Avenue will provide more than 50 apartments once completed.

Organizers say this will make sure long-term residents do not lose their homes.

"In recent years, several students of mine and their families have had to leave Pilsen due to gentrification. As a teacher, it was painful to listen to students break down in tears during class as they shared their experiences having to leave their apartments on short notice because the new owners wanted them out immediately," one neighborhood teacher said.

The buildings are set to be completed in about a year.