Lightfoot 'cautiously optimistic' city on track to reopen in early June

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is "cautiously optimistic" the city is on track to move to the third phase of reopening plans by early June.

Lightfoot made the annoucement Friday, saying the shift to the third phase would still see Chicago residents wearing face coverings and maintaining a safe social distance from one another, but would allow small social non-business gathering of 10 or fewer people.

The mayor did not specify an exact date for the reopening, saying it's contingent upon what steps citizens take between now and then, and that Chicago would remain in the second phase if projections take a turn.

Lightfoot said in order to progress through the various phases of the reopening plan, it's critically important for people who are experiencing an illness to stay home. She also asked the city's elderly residents to continue to remain indoors.

CPPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady also said, that for the first time, Chicago is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

