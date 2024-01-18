Expand / Collapse search
Lightfoot in Chicago addresses community organizing at City Club

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Lori Lightfoot
FOX 32 Chicago

Lightfoot discusses community organizing at City Club

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stopped by the City Club on Thursday, leading a panel on the importance of community-based organizing when it comes to shaping peaceful communities.

CHICAGO - Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stopped by the City Club on Thursday.

She led a panel on the importance of community-based organizing when it comes to shaping peaceful communities.

Lightfoot was joined by a number of local organizers to talk about her impressions of the issues Chicago neighborhoods faced during her time as mayor.

"What became very clear to me was that we needed to reach the Block level. That's where we're really going to have the most impact. And yeah, of course, we could've gone to the YMCA, we could've gone to the YWCA, MFS, United Way, but I wanted to make sure we were putting resources and power into the Block level," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also went on to stress the importance of investing in community-based organizations.