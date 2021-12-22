Lightfoot, city leaders honor Chicago firefighters killed in line of duty

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders paid their respects to the city's fallen firefighters at the Stockyard Memorial on Wednesday.

The memorial was built in 2004 as a tribute to the 21 firefighters that died in the 1910 Stockyards fire, and all the Chicago firefighters and paramedics that have lost their lives in the line of duty.

"Our brave men and women are deserving of our utmost respect, especially after they have paid the ultimate price," Lightfoot said.

The names of all 561 Chicago Fire Department members that have died in the line of duty are now engraved on the base of the memorial.