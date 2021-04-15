Lightfoot, Toledo family call for protesters to 'express themselves peacefully' ahead of video release

Hours ahead of the video release showing Chicago police shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the boy's family called for peaceful demonstrations in a joint statement Thursday.

"We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city. We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully," the statement reads

Adam was fatally shot by police on March 29th around 2:30 a.m. when police responded to a report of shots fired in the Little Village neighborhood.

Bodycam and third-party videos of the shooting will be released on Thursday, "including a slowed-down compilation of the events of March 29 that resulted in the tragic death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo."

The Toledo family viewed videos of the shooting and other materials Tuesday.

COPA said the footage will be released to the public on Thursday but no specific time was mentioned.

"To that end, we call for full cooperation with COPA. We remain committed to working together toward reform. We ask that you continue to respect the Toledo family’s privacy during this incredibly painful and difficult time," the statement reads.