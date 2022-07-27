Lightfoot joins over 500 volunteers to help pack back-to-school essentials

The back-to-school countdown continues.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined more than 500 volunteers to help fill backpacks with classroom essentials.

The supplies were then given away at the Cradles to Crayons 7th Annual Backpack-A-Thon.

Officials said 25,000 bags were handed out.

The sponsoring group says in Chicago, as many as one in two kids and their families are unable to afford new school supplies.