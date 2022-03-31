Lightfoot on potential bid for 2024 Democratic National Convention: 'Chicago is the right choice'

Illinois Democrats are weighing a potential bid for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are championing the effort.

The Democratic National Committee has yet to release the specific criteria for interested convention cities, but Lightfoot says she is certain Chicago has got it all.

"I think we've got a very good and compelling story to tell, and a convincing story that Chicago is the right choice," said Lightfoot. "Aside from all of the amenities that we can offer in the city — I will also say, we are a really fun city in the summertime."

Lightfoot says the location would depend on DNC specifics, but offered up the United Center, Wintrust Arena at McCormick Square and Navy Pier as possible options to house the event.