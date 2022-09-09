Lightfoot pitches Chicago to host 2024 Democratic Convention during trip to Maryland

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is in Maryland — pitching Chicago to host the 2024 Democratic Convention.

The DNC is trying to decide among Chicago, New York, Houston and Atlanta.

Each city hosted competing receptions Friday.

According to the Sun Times, Chicago's event featured foods unique to the city, like Vienna beef, Connie’s pizza, Buona, Garrett popcorn and Eli’s cheesecake.

Lightfoot and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth will also pitch the United Center as the main convention venue.

Chicago last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.

