Lightfoot promises Chicago will be safe haven for women seeking abortion

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city will be an "island of reproductive freedom" if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

On Monday, Lightfoot and other city leaders responded strongly to last week’s leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion.

The group announced a "Justice for All Pledge," which says Chicago will be a safe haven for many rights — plus a half million-dollar investment.

"We are investing $500,000 dollars to scale up access to reproductive health care for those who are going to need it — for Chicagoans and our neighbors," Lightfoot said.

The money will go to the Chicago Department of Public Health for its maternal and reproductive health care.