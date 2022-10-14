Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes

New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups.

This means new construction would be built without gas heating systems and appliances, or the developer would be required to pay a "fossil fuel mitigation fee."

The proposal comes as Peoples Gas works to lay hundreds of miles of new underground pipes across the city — a billion-dollar project expected to last through the year 2040.

In a statement, issued to the Sun-Times, the utility said it is "reviewing the report and believe the mission of the city advisory group is well intended."

The utility is also exploring its own plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.