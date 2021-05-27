Lightfoot pushing to replace Chicago's lead water pipes as part of Biden plan

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pushing efforts to make sure everyone in Chicago and surrounding communities has access to clean drinking water.

Lightfoot discussed those plans Thursday at the Jardine Water Purification Plant alongside city leaders and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan.

Part of President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan is to put funding towards water infrastructure. That would mean replacing lead pipes, bringing jobs to the city.

But more importantly, ensuring equitable drinking water for the more than five million people that get their water from the plant.

"Together, we can put Americans to work while eliminating this devastating public health threat and delivering environmental justice to communities that have for far too long bore the brunt of pollution," Regan said.

The Jardine Water Purification Plant is the largest producer of clean drinking water in the world.