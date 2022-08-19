Lightfoot rips into Bailey for calling Chicago a 'hellhole'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is slamming the Republican candidate for Illinois governor.

Lightfoot is upset over Darren Bailey's choice words for the city where more than one-fifth of the state’s residents live.

"Our legislature is going soft on crime to the point they have made Chicago a hellhole, friends," Bailey said.

Bailey made that comment during Thursday’s Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair, as he launched plenty of criticism at Chicago and its Democratic leadership.

So, on Friday, Lightfoot jumped on Twitter to call Bailey's campaign a "dumpster fire."

Then, Bailey’s campaign responded with a series of posts including links to news stories about Chicago crime, while also calling his opponent Gov. JB Pritizker, Mayor Lightfoot and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx the "the three blind mice of crime, corruption and chaos."

Now, lots of other Chicagoans are getting involved, tweeting beautiful pictures of the city with the phrase "hellhole" now trending.