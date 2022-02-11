Lightfoot says Chicago will make 'compelling financial case' to keep Bears at Soldier Field

Mayor Lori Lightfoot struck an optimistic tone Friday about the Chicago Bears’ future at Soldier Field.

In an interview with "670 The Score," the mayor said the city would be making a "compelling financial case" to keep the team in town.

She also acknowledged the current issues with Soldier Field.

"We need to re-envison how that space from Shedd to McCormick Place is utilized. And when it comes to Soldier Field, its no secret, I said, we need to significantly enhance the fan experience. It takes too long to get there, it's too hard, and if you're on the west side of the stadium or in one of the endzones, frankly it's a crappy fan experience," Lightfoot said.

The mayor mentioned having seen "two very, very interesting proposals that would kind of re-imagine Soldier Field."

The Bears long-term future on the lakefront has been up in the air since September when the team purchased the Arlington Park Racecourse in Arlington Heights.