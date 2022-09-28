Lightfoot travels to Mexico City for 5-day economic development trip

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is traveling to Mexico City for a five-day economic development trip.

Joined by a plane full of Chicago leaders and corporate executives, Lightfoot will highlight the city's economics, policy initiatives and innovation efforts.

The delegation will meet with various government officials and the Mexican business coordinating council.

Lightfoot will also reaffirm and strengthen the sister city relationship between Chicago and Mexico City, which celebrated a 30th anniversary last year.

The mayor will return to Chicago on Sunday.