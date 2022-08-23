Lightfoot touts report ranking Chicago one of the best cities in violence prevention

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to change the conversation about violence in Chicago, pointing to some positive new crime numbers and national recognition for violence prevention.

At a City Hall news conference Monday afternoon, the mayor welcomed a report by the Community Justice Action Fund which ranked Chicago third best among 50 large U.S. cities in violence prevention and getting results for its violence prevention dollars.

The city budgeted $52 million this year for violence prevention programs. The mayor also highlighted crime stats that show both shootings and homicides down by 18-percent year over year.

Mayor Lightfoot says the decline in violent crime is even greater in areas like the West Side, which has been targeted by those violence prevention programs.

"This important validation that our collaborative, strategic and hyper-local approach to violence is working, makes us know that we are headed in the right direction. And to be clear, nobody is taking a victory lap here, or to say we have all the answers. We know that we have many, many more miles to travel on our journey," Lightfoot said.

The mayor also acknowledged it's a hard argument to make, though, when you see videos every weekend of crime popping up not just downtown, but all over the city.