Lightfoot under pressure to find funding for migrants

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has until the end of January to find funding for the thousands of migrants bused to Chicago from Texas.

Lightfoot asked state lawmakers for $53.5 million to help pay for emergency services for the recent arrivals through June.

The mayor says without the state's financial help, the city cannot support migrant services in the new year.

In response, the state says they have already given the city $120 million for the asylum seekers and that they will not support ongoing costs beyond January 31.

Since the first bus arrived in the fall, Chicago has taken on more than 6,000 migrants.